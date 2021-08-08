Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

