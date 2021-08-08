Vortex Defi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,051.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $45,830.18 and approximately $11,051.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

