Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

AKBA stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $438.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. On average, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

