Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $19,560,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

