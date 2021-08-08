Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to post $60.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $62.56 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $53.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $226.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $229.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $255.04 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $262.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCRA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

VCRA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 218,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,741. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -270.93 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

