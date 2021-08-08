VNX 24 Hour Volume Hits $59,630.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. VNX has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $59,630.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VNX has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. One VNX coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.52 or 0.00817792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00098265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039486 BTC.

About VNX

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars.

