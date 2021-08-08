Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.93.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 1,010,025 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,604,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

