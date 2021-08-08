Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Gamida Cell worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 346.1% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth about $956,000.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.91. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

