Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

VSTM opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $551.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

