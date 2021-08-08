Virtu Financial LLC Invests $142,000 in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Marin Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 252.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 131,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Marin Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.88%.

In other Marin Software news, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $48,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hutchison sold 44,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $261,322.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

