Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,150 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $3.20 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

