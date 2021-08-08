Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,138 Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENVIU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $404,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENVIU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

