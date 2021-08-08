Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

NYSE VEI opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81. Vine Energy has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

