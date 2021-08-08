Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

VOG stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.88. The stock has a market cap of £9.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.