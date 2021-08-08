Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $40,008.50 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $42,483.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

