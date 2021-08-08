Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $40,008.50 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $42,483.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00.
NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.72.
VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
