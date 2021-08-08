Viad (NYSE:VVI) Issues Earnings Results

Viad (NYSE:VVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.02. Viad has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on VVI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

