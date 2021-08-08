ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

