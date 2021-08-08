VerusCoin (VRSC) 1-Day Volume Tops $43,156.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $47.20 million and approximately $43,156.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00124706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00148174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,487.70 or 0.99465638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.94 or 0.00782092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,651,013 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

