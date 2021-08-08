Verso (NYSE:VRS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verso by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verso by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Verso by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.