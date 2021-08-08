Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

VRRM opened at $15.30 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

