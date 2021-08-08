Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Medtronic by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 116,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $128.64. 2,414,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,313. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $96.60 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.