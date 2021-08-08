Veriti Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS traded up $13.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.89. 3,655,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $398.86. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

