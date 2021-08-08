Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,263 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,493,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,545. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

