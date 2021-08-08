Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,474 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 260.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $610.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,241 shares of company stock valued at $78,451,402. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

