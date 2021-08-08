Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,631,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

