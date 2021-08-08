Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $338.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.92, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

