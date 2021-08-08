Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Up 25.7% This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $16.82 or 0.00038247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $59,168.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00146062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,161.12 or 1.00418442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.04 or 0.00791407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 817,990 coins and its circulating supply is 659,168 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

