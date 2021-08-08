Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.