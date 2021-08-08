Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Decreased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after buying an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,252. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.