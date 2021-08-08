Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

