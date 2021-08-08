Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Lifted by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

VBK stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.30. 116,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

