Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Raised by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,725,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,407,000.

VBK stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,716. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

