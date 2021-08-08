Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.