Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.89.

