Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Reduced by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.58. 353,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,729. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.89.

