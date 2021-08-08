Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.