Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $242.69. 476,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,175. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $243.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

