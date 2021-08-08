Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 313.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

VPL stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.71. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $65.62 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

