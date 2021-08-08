VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after buying an additional 344,660 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,423,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 709.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 274,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,788,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 453,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,078. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58.

