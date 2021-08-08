VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 120,128 shares.The stock last traded at $52.04 and had previously closed at $52.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 83,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

