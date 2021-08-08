VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 120,128 shares.The stock last traded at $52.04 and had previously closed at $52.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 83,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.