Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NYSE VLO opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

