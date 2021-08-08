Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after acquiring an additional 597,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

VLO traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $66.50. 2,850,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.