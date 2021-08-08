Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

