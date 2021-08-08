V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $4,662,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in NIO by 3,249.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 126,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE:NIO opened at $43.84 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

