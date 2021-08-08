V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 88,037 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,037 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.52 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

