V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 151,625 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,086,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.48. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

