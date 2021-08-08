V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,586,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $262.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.13. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $263.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

