V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AB. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of AB opened at $49.98 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

