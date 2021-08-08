V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in V.F. by 95.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 44,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

VFC opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.98. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

