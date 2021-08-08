USDJ Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00127024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.96 or 1.00260597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00784718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

